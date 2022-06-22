WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: June 21, 2022

Bengaluru, June 22: WWE NXT 2.0 had a main event match this week in the form of an NXT North American Title defense where Carmelo Hayes put his strap on the line against Tony D’Angelo.

NXT’s resident faction Toxic Attraction was in attendance to witness their potential next challengers involved in a brawl, while the likes of Solo Sikoa and Alba Fyre featured in separate singles contests.

Check out the recap and results from the June 21 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa in the opening match of the night. Sikoa delivered an attack on Waller as the latter was making his entrance.

In the match, Sikoa missed a super kick as Waller flipped out of the ring. Waller instantly ran back in to connect with a pop-up cutter for the pin to win.

– Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in tag team action. Feroz was slammed down to the match by Chance. Carter then tossed Leon out of the ring, went to the top rope, and successfully connected with a 450-splash on Feroz for the three-count.

– Wes Lee intended to cut a promo over his solo stint on NXT when he got interrupted by Trick Williams. They traded verbal jabs at each other and eventually Lee challenged Trick to a match but Trick said that he will compete against him on his own terms.

– Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (with Two Stacks and Dimes). Dimes tripped Toro with a crowbar during the match as Strong took full advantage of it and sent Toro head-first on the mat before planting him with a double knee gutbuster for the pin to win.

Advertisement Advertisement

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, alongside the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne came out to the ring and they were instantly cut off by Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

They were joined by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as both the teams wanted a shot at the women’s tag team titles. The two teams eventually got involved in a fight as the champions looked on from the ring and laughed at them.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe (with Malik Blade) in a singles contest. After dodging a double stomp attempt, Grimes planted Enofe with a flatliner and downed him with the Cave In finisher for the pin to win.

– Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen in a short match as he planted his opponent with an arm-first DDT and then a back-body drop for the pin to win.

– Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend via DQ. Fyre was rolling in the match as she looked for a missile dropkick when Lash rolled out of the ring and nailed her with a baseball bat as the referee had to call for the match bell.

– Carmelo Hayes (C) (with Trick Williams) defeated Tony D’Angelo (with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Two Stacks, and Dimes) to retain his championship in the main event of NXT 2.0.

After neutralizing Hayes with a lariat, Tony was looking for his crowbar but Escobar prohibited him from getting it. Hayes attacked Tony from behind and eventually got the pin-fall win.

D’Angelo, Stacks, and Dimes were irate about the loss as Escboar, Wilde and Del Toro decided to walk away from ringside and stand at the ramp. The two teams had a staredown to end the show.