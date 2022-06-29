WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: June 28, 2022

Bengaluru, June 29: Builds for The Great American Bash continued throughout this week’s WWE NXT episode as a couple of new matches have been announced for the upcoming event.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his current challenger featured in the main event segment for a confrontation, while NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was also seen in action against a returning superstar.

Check out the recap and results from the June 28 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in the opening match to become the new Number One Contenders for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Chance and Carter wanted to hit a double-team finisher but Jade knocked Carter off the apron while Perez his her Pop Rox finisher off the middle rope on Chance to secure the pin-fall win.

Via this win, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will challenge Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at The Great American Bash, next week.

– Giovanni Vinci defeated Ikeman Jiro in a short match with a tornado DDT followed by a huge sit-out powerbomb.

– WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, alongside Fallon Henley came out to the ring for a promo session but they were quickly interrupted by Pretty Deadly who wanted a championship shot. Nothing was declared around this title match, however.

– Kiana James defeated Indi Hartwell in another short matchup. Indi wanted to connect with a diving elbow drop off the top rope but James slid out of the way and picked up a roll-up win.

– Joe Gacy and The Dyad defeated The Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong, Julius and Brutus Creed (with Damon Kemp and Ivy Nile). After a ringside brawl broke out, The Dyads took advantage and hit a flying DDT for the pin to win.

– NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell confirmed that Carmelo Hayes will defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against Grayson Waller at The Great American Bash, next week.

– Sanga defeated Xyon Quinn as he escaped a sleeper hold submission and planted Quinn with a chokeslam for the pin to win.

– Nikkita Lyons returned from an injury and ran into WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose during a backstage segment. Rose challenged her to an impromptu matchup.

Lyons then defeated Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) via DQ in a non-title capacity. Lyons tripped Rose to the mat and hit her with a back kick. Jayne then distracted Lyons by tripping her as the referee called for the match bell.

After the match, Dolin and Jayne attacked Lyons but Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez rushed to the ring to make the save as the three champions retreated through the stage.

– With his sights firmly set on the WWE NXT Championship, Cameron Grimes confronted the champion, Bron Breakker in the main event segment of NXT 2.0.

Grimes mocked Bron for being cut from the NFL but Bron hit him back by saying that he might have to reach out to Ted DiBiase again to stay relevant.

The verbal war eventually went physical between the two where Grimes stood tall by slamming Bron into the mat. The medics came out to check Bron while Grimes continued taunting him to send NXT off the air.