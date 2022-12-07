WWE NXT Deadline 2022: Final Iron Survivor Challenge participants & Title Match set

Bengaluru, December 7: The last pair of final competitors for the Men's and Women's division Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline were determined during last night's episode of WWE NXT.

Axiom defeated Andre Chase and Von Wagner in the Triple Threat opening match of the night. The high-flyer pinned Wagner with the Golden Ratio finishing maneuver.

With this win, Axiom joined Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline.

In the Women's Triple Threat counterpart, Indi Hartwell defeated Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the main event match of NXT. Hartwell sent Choo out of the ring and pinned Henley with a sliding kick to the back of the head.

Thus, Hartwell secured her spot for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match and will join Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for NXT Deadline on the November 15 edition of NXT alongside the rules.

Last week, he and multiple other WWE Hall of Famers declared four participants in the two matches leaving only the wild card/final spots for the match.

Advertisement

The men's division Iron Survivor Challenge winner will get a shot at the NXT Championship held by Bron Breakker while the women's division winner will get a chance at the NXT Women's Championship held by Mandy Rose.

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly - Elton Prince and Kit Wilson had a great time as the reigning tag champs since joining the mainstay NXT brand. Now they are set to compete against their next challengers at NXT Deadline.

Pretty Deadly presented "A Real Christmas Story" during the latest episode of NXT. During that segment, they mentioned of defeating every Tag Team on NXT and that they will never lose their NXT Tag Team Titles.

Suddenly, Smackdown roster members The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) showed up and issued a challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline.

Pretty Deadly never accepted the challenge but they tried to attack New Day. The 11-time Tag Team Champions saw it coming and took them out of the ring.

After this segment, WWE officially announced Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline 2022. Prince and Wilson won a fatal-4-way elimination match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships at the Worlds Collide 2022 in September.

Since winning the belts, the team had successful title defenses, defeating the likes of the Brawling Brutes and Chase U. Now, they'll up against one of the most-decorated tag teams in WWE history.

NXT Deadline 2022 premium live event takes place this Saturday, December 10 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated match card for the final WWE Network Specials of the year goes as follows:

- NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day

- Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom

- Women's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship: Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

- Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn