WWE NXT Deadline 2022: Main Event Championship Match announced

Bengaluru, November 23: NXT Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line at the NXT Deadline premium live event set for next month. Apollo Crews was announced to be his next challenger for him during last night's NXT episode.

The match was confirmed during a vignette featuring Crews, who noted that his victory pver JD McDonagh on the November 15 edition of NXT was the reason he received the title match opportunity.

Apparently, he's waited for six months for the golden opportunity and he can't wait to face Breakker in this title match. It was last week that he personally informed Breakker the reason for coming back to NXT and that's to get a title shot.

Crews returned to NXT back in June starting his second stint with the brand after spending here from August 2015 to April 2016. During his main roster run, he captured both the mid-card title in WWE - Intercontinental Title and the United States Title.

The last time Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship was last week when he defeated Von Wagner in the main event. Before that, he also had a successful title defense at Halloween Havoc, by defeating both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in Triple Threat.

The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) have been involved in a rivalry and it should produce a tag team match at WWE NXT Deadline. The challenge was issued by The Creeds during last night's NXT.

This comes after Veer and Sanga ambushed the former NXT tag champs from behind on a couple of occasions. The two Indian Superstars have recently re-formed their tag team and claimed to earn respect by beating down their opponents.

Also at Deadline, two 25-minute Iron Survivor Challenge matches will go down pitting five NXT male and female Superstars against each other to determine the new number-one contenders for the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

Shawn Michaels, WWE's Senior VP of Talent Developmental Creative was the one to announce the Iron Survivor Challenge and he will be back on NXT, next week to announce the participants for the two brand-new matches.

The inaugural 2022 WWE NXT Deadline premium live event will take place Saturday, December 10, possibly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the show goes as follows:

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews - NXT Championship Match

- Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new number one contender for WWE NXT Championship

- Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new number one contender for WWE NXT Women's Championship

- The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga)