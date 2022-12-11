WWE NXT Deadline 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, December 11: WWE presented the final premium live event/pay-per-view of this year from the NXT brand in the form of Deadline on Saturday (December 10) night.

The two headliners of the night were the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches to determine new challengers for the NXT and NXT Women's Championships.

NXT Title as well as NXT Tag Team Titles were also on the line and one of those belts ended up changing hands to shock the WWE Universe. Also, former NXT UK Superstar Isla Dawn picked up her maiden win on mainstay NXT programme.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 NXT Deadline premium live event that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Women's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship was the opening contest of NXT Deadline.

Roxanne Perez defeated Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell to win the match and secure a title shot to the NXT Women's Title.

The entry sequence into the match was Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell. The fall score in her favor within the 25-minute time limit is given below:

Jade - 1 (Jade had a roll-up pin-fall over James)

Hartwell - 1 (Hartwell caught Perez with a big boot for the fall just after entering the match)

James - 0

Perez - 2 (Perez had a roll-up pin-fall over Stark and then another fall over Jade after hitting her Pop Rox finisher)

Stark - 1 (Stark caught Perez with a knee strike to get the first fall)

- Isla Dawn defeated Alba Fyre by using after poisoning the referee with a substance from her mouth. The official oozed a black substance from his mouth and couldn't count after Dawn was down after receiving a Swanton Bomb.

A new referee joined the match as Dawn sent Fyre face-first into the turnbuckle and slammed her into the match to get the pin-fall win.

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Pretty Deadly (c) (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) to win the titles.

The finishing sequence saw Woods sending Prince into the top turnbuckle as New Day connected with a double-team modified Midnight Hour move to get the pin to win.

With this win, The New Day has now become Triple Crown Tag Team Champions (RAW, Smackdown, NXT). Kofi Kingston also holds the record for the most Tag Team Title wins in WWE history: 15

- In the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Championship, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Axiom.

The entry sequence in the match was JD McDonagh, Axiom, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy. The fall counts in favor of Waller are given below:

Axiom - 2 (Axiom rolled up Waller for the first fall before hitting the Golden Ratio on McDonagh for the second fall)

McDonagh - 0

Hayes - 2 (Hayes hit a strike on Axiom for the first fall followed by another roll-up fall on Waller)

Gacy - 2 (Gacy had his first fall on Axiom with a stretching submission; For the second fall, Gacy bounced off the ropes and hit a cutter on McDonagh)

Waller - 3 (Waller came in to hit a double takedown on McDonagh and Axiom to secure two pin-falls at the same time. Hayes connected with a diving leg drop on Axiom but Waller dragged Axiom out of the ring to steal the final fall of the match)

- Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson was announced for this week's NXT. Kemp also met Smackdown superstar Drew Gulak, backstage and told him to watch this upcoming match, closely.

- In the main event NXT Championship Match of Deadline, Bron Breakker (c) defeated Apollo Crews to retain his title.

During a back-and-forth going, Crews hit a pump kick but Bron came right back in with a Spear on Crews for the pin to win.

After the match, Bron posed in the ring with his title but the new Number-One Contender Grayson Waller laid him out with a Cutter. Waller then posed with the NXT Title to end the show.