WWE NXT Great American Bash 2022: Full match card announced

Bengaluru, June 29: A night after American Independence Day on July 4th, WWE NXT will continue the celebrations for the USA wrestling fans by presenting the Great American Bash 2022 edition.

A number of matches and segments for the special episode have now been confirmed. During the opening match of last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

That victory meant that the pair become new number-one contenders for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships held by The Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

Perez got the win after hitting her Pop Rox finisher on Chance after which it was announced the new ally of Perez and Jade will get the title match opportunity at Great American Bash.

Perez has also won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament which allows her a title match opportunity of her choice in the future. As for Dolin and Jayne, they have been the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions since defeating former NXT star Dakota Kai and current SmackDown roster member, Raquel Rodriguez in early April.

In a backstage segment of NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes featured in an interview session with Trick Williams when the interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced that Hayes will defend his title against Grayson Waller at The Great American Bash. No such buildup for the match has been seen on TV.

In another backstage segment, Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp, and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine, hugged it out to be on the same page.

But later on the show, Joe Gacy and The Dyad defeated Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong, Julius, and Brutus Creed (with Damon Kemp & Ivy Nile). This resumed friction between Diamond Mine members.

Roderick Strong was furious for getting pinned in the match as he and Damon Kemp proceeded to challenge the Creed Brothers for an NXT Tag Team Title match which was later confirmed for The Great American Bash.

Non-title matches like Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton and Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee were also announced. Plus, WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, alongside Fallon Henley will be there next week to host a BBQ session.

The 2022 WWE NXT Great American Bash will air on the USA Network on July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The full match card for the upcoming episode goes as follows:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Creed Brothers (c) vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, alongside Fallon Henley to host a Bash special BBQ session