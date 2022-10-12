WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: New Matches announced; Updated Card

Bengaluru, October 12: Unified NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is having a massive target on her back in the form of Alba Fyre (former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray) for the past several weeks.

As the fed continues to unfold, WWE has now confirmed Fyre vs. Rose with the title on the line for NXT Halloween Havoc event. This came after Rose's former ally from the main roster, Sonya Deville showed up on NXT in a surprising move.

The Smackdown Superstar launched an attack on Fyre from the crowd after the latter's win over Jacey Jayne. Deville, Jayne, and Gigi Dolin then finished Fyre off by outing her through the NXT announce table.

Deville then noted that she came to NXT because, despite their past differences, she and Rose remain best of friends. Rose was abducted by Fyre last week, and Deville is here for the rescue. Fyre vs. Deville has also been booked for NXT, next week.

In another confirmed match for Halloween Havoc 2022, Apollo Crews will look forward to getting her vision fully back when he goes up one-on-one against Grayson Waller in a stipulated environment. Crews is currently sporting red-eye after Waller's attack, several weeks ago.

Lineup for the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc 2022 has also been finalized as Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in the final of the 'Best of Three' series matchup and thereby the last spot at the Ladder Match, too.

In more news from this week's NXT, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade have become the new number-one contenders for Pretty Deadly's WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

During last night's episode, Enofe and Blade defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) in a triple threat match while Pretty Deadly - Kit Wilson and Elton Prince watched on from the crowd.

Fowler and Reid became distracted after Cameron Grimes attacked Joe Gacy at ringside. Enofe took advantage of it by rolling up Reid for the win. As of this writing, WWE hasn't officially announced the title match but it should be confirmed for Halloween Havoc 2022.

Pretty Deadly has been Unified Tag Team Champions since defeating Briggs and Jensen, Gallus, and The Creed Brothers in a Fatal-4-Way Match at NXT Worlds Collide to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

The 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the Peacock/WWE Network Specials goes as follows:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women's Title Match: Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: (Weapons Wild Match) Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: (Stipulation TBA) Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp)