WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, October 23: NXT presented its latest special event, Halloween Havoc 2022 edition where Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line in a Triple Threat in the main event capacity.

Mandy Rose also defended her NXT Women's Title against her latest rival Alba Fyre, while a Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match was there to crown a new NXT North American Champion.

A couple of main roster superstars were seen during last night's event that also had multiple gimmick bouts - Casket Match, Weapons Wild Match, and Ambulance Match as special attractions.

Check the recap and results from the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer to become the new champion.

The finish of this roller-coaster ride saw Hayes being alone in the ring but Lee prevented him from grabbing the title by connecting with double knees on a ladder positioned between the ropes and the ladder in the center of the ring. Lee then climbed the ladder and unhooked the title for the win.

- Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) went to a haunted house in search of Alba Fyre.

- Casket Match: Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller. The match stipulation was decided via "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal" before the match began.

Waller sent Crews off the middle rope into the casket when the lights went out. When it came back, Crews was out of the casket and he brought out the druids with a new casket. Crews connected with a Frogsplash on Waller on the floor and sent him into the casket to win.

- Duke Hudson was sent to Chase University. Bodhi Hayward was skeptical about this move and he told Andre Chase about keeping an eye on him Duke as he's not a trustworthy person.

- Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade. Both the opponents used various weapons including chairs and trash cans to bring the brutality out of themselves.

At one point, both of them fell off a platform through a stack of tables. The finishing sequence saw Perez hit a sunset flip powerbomb on the chairs to Cora for the pin to win.

- Lash Legend had problems with SmackDown Superstar Shotzi hosting NXT Halloween Havoc instead of her. The other host, Quincy Elliot told Lash that Shotzi is more fabulous than she ever will be. Shotzi then planted Lash with a DDT.

- T-BAR put his mask in a trash can and lit a fire on it.

- Joe Gacy said that the unmasking of Red Hood will happen on this Tuesday's episode of NXT.

- Ambulance Match: Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp (If Julius would lose, Brutus Creed would've to leave NXT).

The two NXT stars brawled all over the ringside area and used various weapons, trying to get the upper-hand. Kemp put Creed in the ambulance, once but the latter held on, preventing the doors to get closed.

Kemp smashed the door on his hands several times but Creed somehow came out of the vehicle. Creed then hit his opponent with a chair before powerbomb-ing him through a stretcher. Creed carried Kemp to the ambulance and closed the doors to get the win.

- NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction) defeated Alba Fyre to retain her title. Recuperating from a Spinebuster, Fyre connected with a Swanton Bomb followed by the Gory Bomb on Mandy.

Jayne and Dolin interfered and pulled the referee out of the ring, preventing the pin count. They also attacked Fyre at ringside that allowed Mandy to connect with her pumping knee strike for the pin-fall win.

- Triple Threat Match for WWE NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to retain his title in the main event of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

The match had several spots like Ilja hitting a coast-to-coast on JD and Bron, Bron hitting a Frankensteiner to JD, and JD hitting a 450-splash to Ilja.

In the end, Ilja sent Breakker down with a Torpedo Moscow, but McDonagh made the save. McDonagh was then sent over to the announcement table by Ilja.

Upon coming back to the ring, Bron caught Ilja with a Spear for the pin to win. Bron celebrated with the title to end the show.