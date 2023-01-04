WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2023: Battle Royal, New Contender’s Match & more announced

Bengaluru, January 4: One of the co-main-events of the NXT New Year's Evil 2023 has been announced during the latest episode of NXT to determine the first challenger for the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

A brawl broke out on the January 3 episode involving most of the NXT women's division as they all wanted a shot at the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The champion finally walked out to confirm the 20-woman battle royal for New Year's Evil where the winner of the match will get a chance to compete with Perez next month at Vengeance Day for the NXT Women's Championship.

Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 4 and this one will be the first 2023 premium live event under the NXT banner from Charlotte, North Carolina. Also, with this event, NXT PLEs will start taking place outside Florida.

Perez has been the NXT Women's Champion since the December 13 edition of NXT where she defeated the former champion, Mandy Rose. WWE released Rose the day after that match on December 14, due to her non-PG content on FanTime.

Since that win, Perez is yet to get involved in a feud for her newly won title. New Year's Evil should declare her first challenger while it will also determine the new challengers for the NXT Tag Team Champions.

A tag team gauntlet match involving Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) has been confirmed for next week as Prince and Wilson agreed to face three other tag teams, in order to get a shot at the Tag Team Titles.

Pretty Deadly lost the titles to The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) of the Smackdown roster at NXT Deadline on December 10. Since then, Kofi and Woods are regularly appearing on NXT.

In another big match at NXT New Year's Evil, Tony D'Angelo will be facing Dijak in an NXT North American Championship number-one contender's match.

Dijak defeated Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a match and tried to further hurt him before Tony stopped him and challenged him to a match. Later, North American Champion Wes Lee confirmed that this match will declare the next challenger for him.

Also, the scheduled Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker for January 3 episode was postponed to New Year's Evil as Dempsey was not medically cleared to compete. Drew Gulak vs. Andre Chase replaced that contest where Gulak submitted Chase with Gu-Lock submission.

The 2023 New Year's Evil takes place next Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated match card for the night goes as follows:

- NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

- 20 Women NXT Women's Championship Number-One Contender's Battle Royal

- NXT North American Championship Number-One Contender's Match: Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo

- Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. three other teams (If Pretty Deadly wins, they will receive an NXT Tag Team Championship shot)

- Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

- The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher