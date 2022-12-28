WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: December 27, 2022

Bengaluru, December 28: A stacked episode was presented by WWE NXT to wrap things up for 2022 where a North American Title Match served as the main event of the night.

The ongoing bitter feud between Cora Jade and Wendy Choo ended with one final matchup plus a unique Battle for the Bar was on the card while newcomer Lyra Valkyria was also seen in action.

Check out the recap and results from the December 27 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Julius Creed (with Brutus Creed) defeated JD McDonagh in the opening match of NXT. JD missed a Moonsault off the top ropes as Julius delivered a rolling spinebuster followed by a sliding lariat for the pin to win.

After the match, Indus Sher - Veer Mahaan and Sanga confronted The Creed Brothers. It was informed that the two teams will meet in a tag match at NXT New Year's Evil.

- Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade by sending her into the middle turnbuckle and then coming off the top rope with a crossbody for the pin to win.

- Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro to continue his ongoing winning streak. The two men ascended to the top when Scrypts pushed Jiro off the spot and landed on top of him with the Big Top Pop finisher to secure the pinfall win.

- Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution Match (similar to the Anything Goes Match) was announced for next week's NXT.

- Lyra Valkyria competed in her second match on NXT and defeated Lash Legend. Valkyria put Lash down with a pair of lariats and a roundhouse kick to the head. She then went to the top ropes and delivered a diving crossbody for the pin to win.

- The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid with Ava Raine) defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade in a six-man tag team match.

The finish came after Fowler and Reid hit a double codebreaker on Blade while Gacy followed it up with The Upside Down World finisher on him for the pin to win.

- Fallon Henley (with Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen) defeated Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar to retain the family property. The two women exchanged blows but Henley got the upper hand with a lariat.

After a bit of back-and-forth going, Henley connected with Hoedown finisher for the pin to win. Jensen was seemingly upset about his on-screen love interest James losing the match.

- Drew Gulak intended to have a training session with Hank Walker. Some more NXT wrestlers were there to learn how to do various submissions.

Charlie Dempsey interrupted and had some verbal exchanges with Gulak. Walker stood up to Dempsey as it was announced that the two will compete in a match next week on NXT.

- In the main event, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained his title over Tony D'Angelo (with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). Lorenzo tried to interfere in the match but Donovan Dijak came out and beat him to the back.

D'Angelo went for a top rope move but the ringside distraction allowed Lee to deliver an Enziguri that sent him off the top rope, Lee then quickly connected with the Pele Kick 3 for the pin to win. He celebrated with the mid-card title to end the show.