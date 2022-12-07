WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: December 6, 2022

Bengaluru, December 7: The final episode before NXT Deadline was presented last night with the headliner segment featuring a brawl between Men's participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Before that, the final Iron Survivor Challenge participants from both Men's and Women's Division matches were determined. Plus, veteran tag team The New Day made a surprise appearance on the show to set up a title match.

Check out the recap and results from the December 6 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Axiom defeated Andre Chase (with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson) and Von Wagner (with Mr. Stone) in a Triple Threat Opening Match of NXT to earn the final spot in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Chase delivered a double DDT to both men, and then a top-rope splash to Wagner. But he failed to capitalize as Axiom delivered The Golden Ratio to Wagner for the pin to win.

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews went fishing together ahead of their Title match at NXT Deadline. Apollo caught a fish but Bron couldn't. Apollo taunted Bron by saying that it wasn't his day, and neither will be Deadline.

- Javier Bernal was scheduled to have a match with Montana but he faked an injury to dodge the match. Later the night, he indicated forming a new tag team with Ikemon Jiro in a backstage interview segment with McKenzie Mitchell.

- Tony D'Angelo (with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) defeated Xyon Quinn in a singles contest. After a Spinebuster, Tony pinned his opponent easily with his Swinging Fisherman Suplex finisher.

After the match, D'Angelo sent a message to NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Dijak also appeared on the tron and warned both of them.

- Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in the next match after applying the Regal Stretch submission. SmackDown's Drew Gulak came out to witness the end of the match. He left without saying anything.

- Scrypts stated in a promo that NXT is his new home and he will target the chosen ones.

- NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly appeared with "A Real Christmas Story". They claimed to never lose the NXT Tag Team Titles and hence 2023 should be a great year for them.

Smackdown roster members The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) then made a sudden appearance on NXT. They issued a challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline.

Pretty Deadly didn't respond to the challenge but tried to attack them. New Day saw it coming and they quickly took them out. The title match was thereafter confirmed.

- Isla Dawn made her NXT in-ring debut by defeating Thea Hail (with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson). After a kick to the head, Dawn delivered Half-Nelson Suplexes to pin her opponent.

After the match, smoke surrounded the ring and Alba Fyre emerged from it. She got into a brawl with Dawn as the referees tried to separate them. Isla tried spitting her green mist on Alba but she ended up spitting on a referee, instead.

- Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe (with Odyssey Jones) in a tag team match. In between the match, Von Wagner came out and started brawling with Jones.

In the ring, Briggs tagged in and delivered a variation on a half-and-half lariat combo with Jensen on Enofe for the pin to win.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Fallon Henley and Wendy Choo in a Triple Threat Match to secure the last spot in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Choo caught Henley with a brainbuster and then a splash. Hartwell tossed Choo out of the ring and connected with a sliding lariat to the back of Henley's head for the pin to win.

After the match, Hartwell confronted Mandy Rose and stated that she's the one who will face Mandy, next and end her lengthy NXT Women's Title reign.

- Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect with Men's Iron Survivor Challenge participants at Deadline in the main event segment of NXT.

After a heated confrontation, JD McDonagh head-butted Waller to start a brawl. The five men continued attacking each other in the ring as NXT went off the air.