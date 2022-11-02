WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 1, 2022

Bengaluru, November 2: The latest episode of NXT had a unique main event match in-store where the NXT and NXT North American Champion teamed up in hope of winning the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Also, veteran main roster superstar R-Truth was in action on the show but he ended up getting injured, while the NXT Women's Champion threw a celebration in honor of her one-year-long title run.

Check out the recap and results from the November 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker kicked things off with a promo session but NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly interrupted.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee also joined them and proposed a match where Bron and Lee would team for Pretty Deadly's NXT Tag Team Titles. The match was made official for later tonight.

- Grayson Waller defeated R-Truth in the opening contest via Referee Stoppage after Truth injured his knees while doing a suicidal dive over the top ropes.

- The Rock's daughter Ava Raine and Schism appeared in an interview session where Ava claimed that she injured herself over a year ago and Schism leader Joe Gacy was the only one to reach out to her.

Ava also said that she has been around WWE her entire life but until she met Schism, nobody knew her. Joe Gacy then challenged Cameron Grimes to a one-on-one match for next week.

- Kiana James defeated Thea Hail (with Andra Chase and Duke Hudson of The Chase University). A miscommunication with Hudson allowed James to hit Hail with the 401K finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Charlie Dempsey attacked Andre Chase. But Hudson made the save and helped Hail to the back.

- Odyssey Jones made his return to NXT by defeating Javier Bernal. In an easy outing, Jones connected with a hip attack followed by the Boss Man Slam for the pin to win.

- Robert Stone sent a warning to Bron Breakker by stating that his client Von Wagner is coming after his NXT Title.

- Toxic Attraction (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) celebrated Rose's 365-day-long title reign that was crashed by Alba Fyre.

After leveling Rose and Jayne, Fyre sent Dolin through a table in the ring and announced that in two weeks, she will face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title, again.

- "Scrypts" delivered another threat to the WWE Performance Center by spray painting their name in the facility.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Zoey Stark (with Nikkita Lyons) in a singles contest. Stark was busy communicating with Lyons which allowed Indi to level her with a big boot. Indi then clotheslined Stark for the pin-fall win.

- Cora Jade defeated Valentina Feroz by connecting with a senton followed by a DDT. Once the match was over, Jade tried to attack Valentina with a Kendo Stick, but Wendy Choo made the save.

- In the main event, Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) (c) defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships via Carmelo Hayes' interference.

Lee went for a top rope move when Hayes came out of nowhere and pushed him off the top rope, allowing Wilson to roll up Lee for the pin to win.

Lee and Carmelo started to brawl and headed to the back in the process after which Von Wagner attacked Breakker in the ring with a big boot. Wagner stood tall over Breakker to end the show.