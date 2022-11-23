WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 22, 2022

Bengaluru, November 23: Title Tuesday continued on NXT as two more championships were on the line on the latest episode. In the main event, Wes Lee put his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes in a singles encounter.

Also on the show, Pretty Deadly put their tag team titles on the line against Chase U members. Plus, Nikkita Lyons made her return to seek redemption against Zoey Stark while Toxic Attraction laid out their latest victims.

Check out the recap and results from the November 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) kicked off NXT with an in-ring promo. The heel faction claimed to be running the women's division on NXT as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance interrupted.

After a verbal exchange between the two teams, a physical war broke out in the ring. Using the numbers' game, Toxic Attraction laid out the two babyfaces to end the segment.

- Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo in the opening match of NXT. Jade tried to use a bat but the referee took it away from her. Jade then threw a drink into Choo's eyes and hit a DDT on her for the pin to win.

- Pretty Deadly interrupted an interview segment featuring Andre Chase and Duke Hudson and thus got into a brawl, backstage. Officials ran out to the ring to stop them.

- Ivy Nile (with Tatum Paxley) defeated Kiana James in the next match. In between the match, Paxley wanted to walk away from the ring but Fallon Henley stopped her on the ramp.

Upon coming back to the ring, Nile tapped out James with a submission for the win. After the match, Henley and James brawled through the crowd as The Creed Brothers joined Nile and Paxley in the ring. Creeds also challenged Indus Sher to a tag match at Deadline.

- Scrypts (fka Reggie from WWE main roster) made his debut on NXT by defeating Guru Raaj. After several right hands, Scrypts came off the top rope with a 450-splash for the pin to win.

- Schism had a Thanksgiving promo in the ring where the group leader Joe Gay reflected on Ava Raine joining them, a few weeks ago.

- Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca after moving out of the way from a top rope move. She delivered a knee to Ruca's head for the pin to win.

After the match, Stark continued to attack Ruca when Nikkita Lyons returned to NXT to make the save. Stark somehow escaped through the ramp to escape a beatdown.

- Von Wagner attacked and put down Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the parking lot area.

- Pretty Deadly (c) (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) defeated Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson with Thea Hail) for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

After getting the tag, Hudson looked for a big boot on Wilson, but he ended up accidentally hitting Chase. Prince tagged in before he and Wilson deliver Spilled Milk on Hudson for the pin to win.

- Wes Lee (c) defeated Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) to retain his NXT North American Championship in the main event of NXT. Hayes sent Lee face-first into the top turnbuckle, but Lee hit back with a flipping kick followed by a Michinoku Driver for the pin to win.

After the match, the cage on the ramp opened up and closed as Dijak (fka MACE on WWE main roster) appeared behind Lee and planted him with the Feast Your Eyes finisher to send the show off-air.