WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 29, 2022

Bengaluru, November 30: The main event of this week's WWE NXT featured The Toxic Attraction who went up against the team of Nikkita Lyons and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Top heels of NXT like Von Wagner, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh were also in action in separate matches on the show where several WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to reveal participants of the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Check out the recap and results from the November 29 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell in the opening contest of WWE NXT. After missing a crossbody, Perez fired back with a Solefood followed by the Pop Rox finisher for the pin to win.

- Dijak defeated Dante Chen in his returning match on NXT after two years. After digesting some quick moves from his opponent, Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes for the pin to win.

- Grayson Waller defeated Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail) in the next match. Outside the ring, Hudson went for a big boot but almost hit Hail. Waller took advantage and delivered the Sit-Out Fireman's Launching Slam for the pin-fall win.

- Kiana James defeated Fallon Henley after launching her into the ring post followed by the 401K finisher.

- Zoey Stark attacked Nikkita Lyons on the ramp as she was making her entrance on NXT with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Nikkita was helped backstage after that.

- A vignette is shown for Aoife Valkyrie who will debut on NXT as Lyra Valkyrie.

- Axiom defeated Javier Bernal after countering a top-rope move with an Enziguri. After a Superplex, Axiom hit a Golden Ratio for the pin to win.

- Cora Jade showed a TikTok video as she made fun of Wendy Choo crying after losing to Jade, a few weeks ago.

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews met at a diner where the two had a debate over winning the NXT Title Match at NXT Deadline.

- Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh via DQ after Sanga interfered. Sanga pushed Julius out of the way from a Steel Chair shot from JD as the referee called for the match bell. Ivy Nile came out to check on Creed.

- Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade in a singles contest. Blade missed a Frogsplash as Wagner planted him with his finisher for the pin to win. After the match, Wagner wanted to attack Blade but Odyssey Jones made the save.

- WWE Hall Of Famers Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Molly Holly & Alundra Blayze had multiple discussion segments and revealed the participants of the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

The Men's Participants will be:

Carmelo Hayes

JD McDonagh

Grayson Waller

Joe Gacy

The Last participant will be determined in a Wildcard Match next week.

The Women's Participants will be:

Zoey Stark

Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez

Kiana James

The last participant will be determined in a Wildcard Match next week.

- The Toxic Attraction (NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) defeated Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag team match in the main event.

Lyons delivered a German Suplex to Lyons in the finishing sequence of the match. She hoisted Jayne up on her shoulders, but Rose pulled her off. Jayne tagged in Dolin and delivered a high-low kick combination for the pin to win.

As Toxic Attraction celebrated, Zoey Stark appeared on the ramp and shared a staredown with Lyons to end the show.