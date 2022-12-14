WWE NXT: Roxanne Perez ends historic title reign of Mandy Rose

Bengaluru, December 14: Emerging WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez turned out to be the one to dethrone Mandy Rose from her historic WWE NXT Women's Championship reign.

Last night in the main event of the weekly episode of NXT, Perez defeated Mandy Rose (c) (without the involvements of Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Rose was able to hit her pendant pumping knee-strike maneuver but Perez surprisingly kicked out of it. An irate Rose was arguing with the referee and further went for the Bed of Roses finisher but Perez countered with the Pop Rox for the clean pin-fall win.

Perez defeated Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell in the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at this weekend's WWE NXT Deadline to become the new number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

As a result, she was initially announced to challenge Rose for the title at the January 10 episode of NXT at New Year's Evil. However, "The Prodigy" couldn't wait that long after Rose attacked her during the opening segment of NXT.

This was not the first time that Perez and Rose competed in a singles match. Perez had previously won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament to secure a shot at Rose's championship which she cashed in on the July 12 episode of NXT.

On that night, her former best friend Cora Jade turned on her and cost her the match with a sneak attack from behind with a baseball bat. However, she sought a sweet redemption from the leader of the Toxic Attraction on the latest episode of NXT.

Mandy Rose's title reign thus ended at 413 days beginning all the way back in Halloween Havoc 2021 where she defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a Trick or Street Fight to win the NXT Women's Championship with the help of Dakota Kai.

This was the third-longest reigning Women's Title reign in NXT history, only behind Shayna Baszler (416 days) and Asuka (522 days). During this run, the former champion successfully defended her belt against the likes of Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Iyo Sky, and Zoey Stark.

Also, Rose became the only unified NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion at NXT Worlds Collide when she beat the final NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.

As for Perez, she was the inaugural Ring of Honor Women's Champion under the name of Rok-C. After signing with the WWE in March, she had become a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Cora Jade and is now the second youngest NXT Women's Champion (after Paige).