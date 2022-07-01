WWE NXT 2.0 presents a special event a day after US Independence Day in the form of The Great American Bash 2022 next week headlined by the NXT Championship fight between title holder Bron Breakker and challenger Cameron Grimes.

Apart from the prime title fight, the third edition of the legendary special event produced by NXT will also feature four more championship fights as the NXT North American Champion, the Uktag champs, the men and women's tag champs will defend their titles at the show.

A pay-per-view event founded in 1985, Great American Bash was resurrected by the WWE NXT in 2020. The WCW special, which has been held by the WWE for 9 times, has taken place 23 times overall.

Aside from the championship bouts, the 24th edition of the event will see three other singles contests featuring Wendy Choo, Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, Wes Lee, Apollo Crews and Xyon Quinn.

Here is all you need to know about WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2022: