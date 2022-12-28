WWE NXT: Veer Mahaan’s in-ring return, Extreme Resolution Match & more announced

Bengaluru, December 28: WWE NXT will conduct yet another themed weekly edition at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, January 10th named New Year's Evil 2023 which will also be the first live episode for the white-and-gold brand.

The main event match of the night in which Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Iron Survivor Challenge Match winner Grayson Waller was confirmed earlier.

In an addition to the match card for New Year's Evil, The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) will take on Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) in a tag team action. This will be the first encounter between the two sides on NXT TV.

Last night on NXT, Julius Creed squared off against JD McDonagh in a singles competition. The one-half of Creed Brothers was able to defeat JD after which Indus Sher came to the ring to confront The Creeds and issue a challenge that was accepted.

Indus Sher returned to action during the November 15 episode of NXT via a win over enhancement talents George Cannon and Ariel Dominguez. After this, a reported minor injury kept Mahaan out of action but it appears he will be ready to go around NXT New Year's Evil set within two weeks from now.

Prior to the New Year's Evil 2023, NXT will deliver another taped episode, next week and the stacked lineup for the show has been announced.

The possible headliner of the night is going to be the first-ever Extreme Resolution Match between Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre where the match will basically be contested under No-DQ rules. Last week, Dawn destroyed Fire's hand using a baseball bat to intensify the ongoing feud.

The Grayson Waller Effect talk show will return to NXT, next week with NXT Champion Bron Breakker being the guest. As noted above, the two will be in action for the latter's title at NXT New Year's Evil.

Carmelo Hayes and his best buddy will compete in separate singles matches against Apollo Crews and Axiom, respectively. That being said, the match card for the January 3 episode of WWE NXT stands as follows:

- Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn - Extreme Resolution Match

- Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker as guest

- Trick Williams vs. Axiom

- Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

- Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey