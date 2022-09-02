WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022: Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, September 2: NXT presents the WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 premium live event (PLE) this weekend featuring superstars from the NXT and NXT UK brands as well as some stars from the main roster of Raw and SmackDown.

NXT Worlds Collide returns after a year's break and will mark the last ever edition featuring NXT UK, which is set to be relaunched as NXT Europe in 2023. This will also be the third of the event which was earlier held in 2019 and 2020.

The 2022 World Collide will follow the mega event of main roster - WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, which is set to be the first-ever major stadium live event in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam.

The Worlds Collide 2022 PLE will feature the two brands' - NXT and NXT UK - champions who will face off in title unification match-ups. Five titles will be on the line with three of them being matches that will unify the titles.

NXT champion Bron Breakker will battle NXT UK champion Tyler Bate in the title unification match that will serve as the main event of NXT Worlds Collide.

In the co-main event, NXT women's champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK women's champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will battle in a triple threat match to unify the women's prime title.

In the other title unification match, NXT tandem title-holders The Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, NXT UK tag team champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Gallus - Mark Coffey and Wolfgang and Pretty Deadly - Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will battle in a tag team elimination match.

Meanwhile, the NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will put the title on the line against main roster team of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Plus, Ricochet, also a member of the main roster, will challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for the title in a one-on-one match.

Here is all you need to know about WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022: