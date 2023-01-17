WWE Raw 30: Big Matches and Legends to appear; Royal Rumble Title Match set

Bengaluru, January 17: Bobby Lashley showed his efforts in the past in upping the prestige of the United States Championship. Now, he's back in the run for reclaiming the gold when he challenges the current champion in a match on Raw 30.

In the main event of this week's WWE Raw, a six-pack elimination match took place featuring Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin to determine the number-one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

The Miz was the first one to get curb-stomped out of the match by Rollins. Ziggler was next to go via a pedigree followed by Finn Balor at the hands of The Visionary.

Lashley eliminated Corbin with a spear before confronting Omos and MVP at ringside. Rollins tried to take them out which allowed Lashley to pick up the win after pinning Rollins with a massive spear.

Bobby Lashley will now challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the 30th anniversary of Raw next week.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line as the reigning Champions The Usos will take on Judgment Day. The challengers won a Gauntlet, last week to earn the rights to receive a shot at the red brand tag titles.

WWE is seemingly teasing the split of the undisputed tag team titles as they will also kick off a tournament from this week's Smackdown to determine the new number-one contenders for the blue brand tag team titles.

In more announcement for Raw's 30th anniversary, Bayley and Becky Lynch's heated feud will culminate as the duo will face each other inside a steel cage to prohibit any interferences from DAMAGE CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Next week's edition will also be graced by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A ceremony will go down, next week, with every generation of The Bloodline to be present in it to acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

Besides, there will be legends to show up at this three-decade-long celebration. Currently, the stacked lineup for WWE Raw 30th anniversary/WWE Raw XXX from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania stands as follows:

- WWE Hall Of Famers and Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, and The Bella Twins to appear.

- The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony

- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match

- Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

- The Usos (c) vs. The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Raw XXX will serve as the go-home episode for Royal Rumble which now has a Raw Women's Title Match on the card with Alexa Bliss challenging the champion Bianca Belair in a stipulation to be chosen by Bliss.

The two featured in a confrontation on Raw where Belair was in search of redemption for Bliss' attack, two weeks ago. However, Uncle Howdy provided a distraction allowing Bliss to take her out with a DDT on the concrete floor.

Besides, the much-anticipated return of Cody Rhodes was also announced to happen at Royal Rumble in the Men's Rumble match. Rhodes has been out of action since Hell in a Cell PLE in June 2022 due to a torn pectoral muscle.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event goes down, Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The current match card for the show is given below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

- Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (stipulation to be chosen by Bliss)

- Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Omos, Cody Rhodes, and 19 Superstars TBA

- Women's Royal Rumble Match: Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LaRae, Rhea Ripley, and 26 Superstars TBA