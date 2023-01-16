WWE Raw 30th anniversary: Updates on appearances and major returns

Bengaluru, January 16: WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw has been running on TV for three decades. To be exact, it turned 30 years old on January 11, 2023, and WWE will celebrate the occasion with an anniversary show.

A week from today, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be all lit for the WWE Raw 30 special episode where active roster members as well as some of the legendary names will be in attendance.

As per WWE and the host arena's official website, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, DAMAGE CTRL, and Judgment Day are being advertised for the show.

PWInsider was the first to point out that the former Smackdown Women's Champion was removed from the listing. This comes as a no-brainer as she's a blue brand superstar in the first place.

Besides, Rousey dropped her women's title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30 episode of Monday Night Raw and since then we've not traced her on TV. Speaking on her YouTube channel, the WWE Superstar herself mentioned that creative plans around her are uncertain for the time being.

Matt Riddle is another name who's been removed from the confirmed superstars' list for WWE Raw 30 given that he's reportedly suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy and thereby got written off from Monday nights, a couple of months ago.

As for the legendary appearances, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the Raw 30th Anniversary show.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Old-School WWF Superstar Tatanka will make an appearance alongside Sean "X-Pac" Waltman of D-Generation X.

Two-time world champion Kane is rumoured to be in the house in Philly along with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ric Flair. The latter duo admitted on their podcasts about getting an invitation from the WWE for this one-of-a-kind night.

WWFOldSchool has shared some exciting news for the fans stating that The Undertaker could also return for this show in some capacity. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants his three-time WrestleMania opponent to appear on yet another milestone episode of RAW.

Previously, The Deadman was present on the very first episode of RAW in 1993 (he also wrestled in the main event match), the 1000th episode in 2012, and the 25th-anniversary episode in 2018.

If The Undertaker returns on Raw 30 then it will mark his first appearance on WWE's weekly programming since his retirement in 2020. The recent past appearances of the legendary superstar are given below:

- WrestleMania 36 (main-evented Night One with AJ Styles in his final match)

- Survivor Series 2020 (Final Farewell)

- WWE Hall Of Fame 2022

- WrestleMania 38 (Night One & Two as a WWE Hall of Famer)

WWE Raw 30th anniversary on January 23 from Philadelphia will also be the final episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. No official segment or superstar has been announced by the WWE for the show, as of this writing.