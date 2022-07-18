WWE Raw MSG: Massive heel-turn planned against legendary Superstar

Bengaluru, July 18: WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden will be even more special for the professional wrestling fans as they will get to celebrate the 20th anniversary of legendary Rey Mysterio.

The July 25th edition of RAW will take place at The World's Most Famous Arena serving as the go-home edition for the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event. MSG’s official Twitter account recently released a video to hype things up for the episode.

The clip featured the Master of 619 plugging in the celebration dedicated to him as he rings in the 20th-year landmark of his WWE career. He has also asked fans to come and join him on that night to make it a success. Mysterio also revealed that he and his son Dominik are scheduled to face their current rivals, The Judgment Day on that night.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, Dominik Mysterio is expected to turn heel on his father Rey Mysterio during this celebration segment. The father and son duo has been feuding with The Judgement Day for the past several weeks while Dom has also been invited to join the heel group.

That massive change in character could reportedly happen on a bigger stage so that the youngster can finally steal the spotlight from Rey.

“They are going to do the Dominik turn, and it’s certainly being teased hard, this ceremony would be an idea of where to do it," the source noted.

"Plus, Vince McMahon has a special affinity for MSG so one would expect a show with more major stories coming out of it and for it to be pushed much harder than usual to draw a bigger rating.”

As noted above, Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest advised Dominik to leave his father and join forces with them to get his career elevated to the next step. Finn defeated Rey on the July 11 episode of RAW while Rey and Dom defeated the heel duo via DQ, the week prior.

Going by the words of Rey, a tag team rematch could be slotted in for Rey's 20-year anniversary from MSG. Before Cody Rhodes’ injury, he was scheduled to face Seth Rollins in the main event which later changed to Rollins vs. Riddle.

That lineup has again been tweaked, according to the reports of PWInsider. It now stands Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. MSG’s official Twitter account is also promoting the matchup.

WWE is yet to officially announce a segment or a match for the July 25 Raw but their official website has Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Theory, and Ronda Rousey listed in it.