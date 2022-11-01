WWE Raw: New Champions crowned; New segment announced for Crown Jewel

Bengaluru, November 1: DAMAGE CTRL's plan of controlling things on Raw was blocked with two massive returns who took away their coveted Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event match on Raw.

After a hiatus of a few weeks, Alexa Bliss and Asuka showed up on Raw in a surprising capacity to back up Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and got themselves booked in a title match against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The two veteran Superstars eventually clinched the win in the final match of the October 31 episode of Raw as Bliss pinned SKY with a Twisted Bliss and start a brand new reign alongside Asuka.

With this win, both Bliss and Asuka have now become 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bliss previously won the titles, twice with Nikki Cross while Asuka held the titles with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair.

DAMAGE CTRL leader Bayley was unable to interfere in the match as she was preoccupied with fighting Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair all over the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, the host venue of this week's Raw.

Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) held the tag titles for 49 days, after capturing the belts from Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw. Aliyah and Rodriguez won a tournament to win the titles that were vacated after Sasha banks and Naomi's WWE walkout.

In more news from this week's Raw, Raw announcer Kevin Patrick noted that top WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt will be at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday (November 5).

While nothing, in particular, was announced regarding this segment, he is expected to make some sort of new revelation regarding his Wyatt 6 faction. Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules PLE on October 8, 2022, and Crown Jewel will mark his second straight PLE appearance.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event takes place this Saturday, November 5 at the MrSool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The full match card for the WWE Network Specials is given below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

- Last Woman Standing Match for WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland)

- Braun Strowman vs. Omos

- Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson)

- Bray Wyatt to make an appearance