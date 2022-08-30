WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Champs crowned; Clash at the Castle new match set

Bengaluru, August 30: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the tag team tournament final to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The red brand show, serving as the go-home edition for Clash at the Castle witnessed the newly paired superstars defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals that also served as the main event of the show.

Surprisingly, the newbie Aliyah got the pin-fall win by rolling up Kai in the finishing moments amid entire chaos outside the ring also featuring Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

In the first round, SKY and Kai beat Tamina and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to advance before taking out Asuka and Alexa Bliss to make it to the finals.

On the other half of the bracket, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the opening round before putting away the winner of a Second Chance Fatal-4-Way, Natalya and Sonya Deville in the semi-finals.

Last night's win makes Rodriguez the first woman in WWE to win both the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

She previously became the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Dakota Kai in March of 2019 after winning the Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic. But they lost the titles to Ember Moon and Shotzi within an hour in the first title defense.

Rodriguez has also been a former NXT Women's Champion who won the gold on Night One NXT Stand & Deliver 2021 event from IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai). As for her current tag partner, Aliyah, she tasted her first title-winning moment in WWE on Raw.

Speaking of the August 29 episode of the show, a major announcement came out of it, where we learned that two former tag champs and WWE Legends will reunite after more than fifteen years on the occasion of the next WWE Stadium Show.

As announced by WWE on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) will go down at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

Edge was in attendance at Raw to confront the Judgment Day members. Rey and Dominik Mysterio came from behind and took out Balor and Priest after which the overall sixth match for the UK event was confirmed.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 premium live event takes place this Saturday, September 3rd from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The updated match for the show goes as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

- Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

- Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

- Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss