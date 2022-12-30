WWE Raw: Spoiler on massive return planned for first 2023 episode

Bengaluru, December 30: WWE Raw closed out the year 2022 on a dull note with the recap episode of the bygone year and the viewership barely touched 1 million.

However, the numbers for WWE's flagship show is likely shoot up with a packed episode in the pipeline for next week in the opening episode of the new year.

The first episode of Monday Night Raw of 2023 is scheduled on January 2nd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee where the two prime championships of Monday Nights will be on the line. WWE has already confirmed the following lineups for the upcoming night.

- Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the United States Championship

- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship

Additionally, a huge return is expected that should shake things up on the Raw roster. According to Xero News, there have been discussions about Cody Rhodes returning on the January 2 episode.

The impending return has long been expected to happen at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event but now the plan could be preponed so that Rhodes can cost Rollins the US Title match against Theory.

"Some within the company feel that Cody Rhodes should return to cost Seth Rollins his United States Title match with Austin Theory, it may be the better idea rather than a Royal Rumble return if The Rock winning it from #30 is indeed the plan."

Advertisement

Before going into the injury hiatus, Rhodes delivered Match of the Year for 2022 against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell structure in June despite suffering from a torn pectoral muscle.

The night after the June WWE PLE, Rollins attacked Rhodes with a Sledgehammer to reaggravate the injury and write him off television. That being said, WWE still has plans to do Rollins vs. Rhodes IV.

The match was once rumoured to take place at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Title. In updated reports, it could go down for the WWE Championship, unless Rhodes is selected as Roman Reigns' opponent due to The Rock's unavailability for the Show of Shows.

Former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes departed from All Elite Wrestling in February 2022 and then returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, heading straight into a top feud against Seth Rollins.

Rhodes eventually beat Rollins in 18 straight singles matches, counting WWE Live Events and Dark matches. Out of these 18 matches, the three TV encounters took place on three back-to-back PLEs, WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell.

The top feud is expected to continue on WWE TV upon The American Nightmare's return, possibly for the WWE Championship but for that to happen, Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will have to be split.