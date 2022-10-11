WWE Raw: Update on huge returns by Brock Lesnar and The Good Brothers

Bengaluru, October 11: WWE Raw roster was shaken up big-time with three massive returns during the season premiere of the show, last night. Brock Lesnar and The Good Brothers - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are back in the fold of the company.

Initially, United States Champion Bobby Lashley came out for his scheduled title match against Seth Rollins but he proceeded to cut a promo on wrestlers he defeated in WWE - Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

Just after taking the name of The Beast, he actually came out to send the fans present in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to a frenzy. Lesnar sarcastically wished Lashley, a good evening before planting him down with a flurry of German Suplexes and F-5s.

Lesnar then applied the Kimura Lock to lay out The All Mighty that allowed Seth Rollins to easily pick up a win in order to become the new United States Champion.

Lesnar's most recent WWE appearance came in the main event of Summerslam this past July when he came up short in a Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With his latest return on WWE programming on the Raw season premiere, it's supposed that WWE will possibly be setting up a match between Lesnar and Lashley at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.

These two previously met one-on-one in the ring at the Royal Rumble event, earlier this year in January. In that first encounter, Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship due to interference by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Lesnar quickly took back the WWE Championship from Lashley in February at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. But the two never met in the ring, that night as Lashley was taken out of the chamber due to a storyline injury.

In another massive return to WWE programming, the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson is back on Raw confirming an earlier report by PWInsider stating that they were on board with the company to make an appearance in the near future.

The pair, also known as The Original Club - The OC alongside AJ Styles featured in a brawl against The Judgment Day - Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik. The current belief is that these two teams could also collide in a match at November's Crown Jewel.

Prior to this, Gallows and Anderson were last seen on WWE TV fighting alongside Styles in the pre-taped Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Shortly after that, they were released by WWE in April 2020.

It should be noted that Gallows and Anderson are done with their obligations with Impact Wrestling in August but Anderson is still the current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.