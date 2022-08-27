WWE Raw: Womens Tag Team Title Tournament Final confirmed for August 29 episode

After more than three months’ hiatus, WWE will finally have their resident Women’s Tag Team Champions, this Monday Night on the weekly episode of Raw on the USA Network.

WWE announced the women’s tag titles to be vacant after the former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company on the May 16 episode of Raw.

After Triple H took over the creative control of the company, last month, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament was announced to crown the new set of champions.

The penultimate lap of the tourney went down during last night’s episode of Smackdown that featured a Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match comprising those teams who have all come up short in the first-round matches.

Natalya & Sonya Deville defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Shotzi & Xia Li to win this match and advance to the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semifinal. Deville pinned Nikki to get the win.

Later on the August 26 episode of Smackdown, the semi-finalist from Smackdown, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.

Raquel, the strong babyface figure from the women’s roster expectedly got the win by pinning Deville with the Texana Bomb.

After the win, WWE officially announced that Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will face IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the tournament finals on the August 29 episode of Raw. The winners of this match will be named the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The team of IYO and Kai had defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka, last week on Raw to move into the finals of the tournament. They are also reportedly the favorites to become new champions.

After Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain her WWE RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2022, former Women’s Champion Bayley made her return to WWE TV with Dakota Kai and former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY) by her side.

Since then, the trio has been functioning as a unit on Raw, mainly targeting Bianca Belair. Bayley also noted on Twitter that her heel stable was named CONTROL although WWE never used that term on TV.

Now, a new trademark application filed by WWE suggests that the updated name of the faction will be “Damage CTRL”. There’s no update on whether this name will be used from next week’s Raw onwards.

Apart from the title match set for Raw, Bayley, IYO, and Dakota are scheduled to take on Bianca, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman non-title tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd.