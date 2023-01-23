WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Bengaluru, January 23: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown kick off the road to WrestleMania, starting this weekend with WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event, which will be headlined by the traditional rumble matches.

The 30-Superstar over the top rope battle royals will give the winner a chance to challenge for the prime titles in the promotion with the men being able to choose WWE Universal Championship, while the women can choose the Women's Championship on SmackDown or Raw.

Apart from the men and women's royal rumble matches, the 36th edition of the premium live event will feature two title matches and one gimmick match based on a long term rivalry.

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will face off in a pitch black match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend the title against Kevin Owens, while Alexa Bliss will challenge the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2023: