WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ title match opponent

Bengaluru, November 28: WWE conducted the final premium live event of the year 2022 from the main roster, this past Saturday night in the form of Survivor Series WarGames. Men's WarGames match was featured in the main event segment of the night.

In that match, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) defeated Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens inside the WarGames structure to continue their dominance.

Almost two months from now, WWE will hold Royal Rumble premium live event and slow build-ups for the show is expected to start this week. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will reportedly put his title on the line.

According to Wrestling News, Kevin Owens will be the next challenger for the title. After almost two years, The Prizefigher is apparently set to receive another shot at Reigns' title after exactly two years of time.

Owens previously challenged The Tribal Chief at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 and then at Royal Rumble 2021, for the Universal Championship, respectively in a TLC match and a Last Man Standing match.

He was unable to capture the championship on either of the occasions due to interference from The Usos. The duo also collided at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, as they were on different teams during the Men's WarGames Match.

The source added that originally Sheamus was penciled in to take on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. However, the ongoing reported plan is to have Owens and Sami Zayn take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

But prior to that, WWE will be going ahead with Owens vs Reigns program. Wrestling News also said that Zayn vs Reigns could also be a possible scenario for the Royal Rumble, but that match is now scheduled to take place at Elimination Chamber in February since this event takes place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

There are no plans for Roman Reigns to lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Title anytime before WrestleMania 39, as WWE still hopes to make his dream bout against The Rock a reality if the latter's schedule allows him to do so.

The Head of the Table won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback pay-per-view in 2020. Then he went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 this year by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Standing on the 820th day of his reign, the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event should mark his next title defense from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. No matches or WWE Superstars have officially been announced for the PLE as of this writing.