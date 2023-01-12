WWE Sale Rumours: The Rock and UFC Parent Company Endeavor Potential Buyers?

Bengaluru, January 12: Ever since Vince McMahon bulldozed his way back into the Chairman's position on the WWE Board of Directors opposing the previous head honchos, there has been chaos within the company.

Since his comeback, Vince has already fired three previous board members and appointed two new members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. Not to mention, Vince's daughter and co-CEO of the company, Stephanie McMahon has also resigned from her position.

All of these happened with an imminent sale of the company reportedly set in the near future. Comcast, AEW owner Tony Khan, and Saudi Arabia are being rumoured as potential buyers while new names have been added to the list.

On a recent episode of the Buzzcast podcast, Matthew Belloni discussed the possible sale of WWE with Lucas Shaw and mentioned Endeavor, UFC's parent company is also coming up as a potential buyer.

"As much as it's a valuable media property, it is still considered a second-tier property in the sense that there are advertisers that still will not advertise on WWE. There is a little bit of a radioactivity around it, much as there was with the UFC."

With more interested buyers' names emerging every now and then, the possibility of The Rock in association with his Seven Bucks production possibly purchasing WWE was also addressed in a report from PWInsider.

While the former champion is in the conversation to acquire Vince McMahon's kingdom, the source noted that it would not be a smart move for him to buy WWE as he would need a lot of partners which in turn projects a huge loss.

"He would need a lot of partners and/or financing and honestly I don't think he would want to make the move. As mentioned above, the lion's share of WWE's revenue comes from TV rights.

"If that market changes drastically and the partners change what they are willing to pay for WWE, the company's value changes drastically. Since it will cost billions to buy WWE, that kind of downturn could be catastrophic for a non-content providing investor."

A report emerged that WWE has possibly agreed to sell the company to Saudi Arabia public investment fund and this was the primary trending news in professional wrestling for the past 24 hours.

Despite reliable sources confirming that there's no truth to these speculations, many people are still under the impression that WWE is indeed getting sold to Saudi Arabia.

The interest from the country's Sports Authority in sports entertainment is well-documented, especially considering they're spending billions each year for Wrestlemania-esque shows, twice in a calendar year.

Fightful Select is reporting that there is a fear that Vince McMahon might consider selling his company to the Saudis so that he can gain back creative control from Triple H.

Out of all the potential bidders, Saudis are the only option who would keep Vince in the controller's position. Given that Vinnie Mac would never give up control of his company to anyone, the Saudi deal is still reportedly alive.