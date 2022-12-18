WWE Smackdown: Huge match announced featuring John Cena & Roman Reigns

Bengaluru, December 17: WWE is set to culminate things for 2022 with a banger as they are bringing the two biggest star powers together for a mega match on the final TV taping of the year.

In two weeks' time, WWE Legend John Cena will make his return on the December 30 edition of Smackdown to team up with Kevin Owens in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The upcoming match was set up during the latest episode of Smackdown where Roman showed up on TV for the first time since the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 26.

In a backstage segment, Jimmy Uso was wondering what Roman had planned for Sami Zayn's "big night". It was thereafter revealed that The Tribal Chief was planning to team up with Zayn in a match.

The idea was pitched to WWE Official Adam Pearce when Paul Heyman added that December 30 would be a perfect date to make the match happen where Kevin Owens would be allowed to pick his tag team partner.

Later on the show, Roman Reigns and his Bloodline cohorts appeared on Smackdown to celebrate Sami Zayn and his loyalty to the faction when John Cena interrupted in a via satellite promo on the titantron on the ramp.

Advertisement

It was then when he announced himself to be Kevin Owens' tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on December 30th. Afterward, WWE also confirmed the same lineup on their official website.

Apart from participating in the tag team match, Xero News reports that Cena will also announce his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match during his Smackdown return, two weeks from now.

Fightful Select has also mentioned this particular blue brand episode is a 'must-watch' show planned by the WWE and Cena's appearance will be heavily promoted heading into the show. Additionally, Bray Wyatt is also expected to be in action on that night.

As for Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is likely to defend his title against Kevin Owens, as per the earlier reports from Wrestling News. The storyline for this particular match should also start on December 30 through the above-mentioned tag match.

Reigns vs. Zayn could also be a possible scenario for Royal Rumble, but that match has reportedly been pushed back to Elimination Chamber in February since that PLE will take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.