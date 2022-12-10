WWE Smackdown: John Cena and Roman Reigns’ return officially announced

Bengaluru, December 10: "The Champ will be here" on WWE Smackdown in three weeks' time. As announced by WWE, legendary John Cena will return home during the December 30 episode of the Friday night show.

Variety was the first outlet to break the news regarding the 16-time world champion after which WWE officially confirmed the same returning news during this week's Smackdown.

That being said, the Peacemaker star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final Smackdown episode of the year on December 30 set from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This is going to be the second-only WWE appearance of the year for John Cena after the June 27 episode of Raw that marked the 20-year celebration of his legendary career in the wrestling industry.

Cena did not wrestle that night but he did appear in several backstage segments as well as in a promo session to appreciate all the love and support. There's no update on what he's likely doing during his next appearance in WWE.

In his last match, Cena fell short in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns and claim the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. There're some rumors that he may end up wrestling at WrestleMania 39 that's emanating from Hollywood.

Speaking of Hollywood, Cena gained a lot of appreciation by starring in Fast & Furious series as well as in James Gunn's Suicide Squad. This also led to his very own spin-off series on HBO Max and the second season of Peacemaker is also on the way.

In another major news from WWE Smackdown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was announced to make his return during next week's episode. This will be his first TV appearance since winning the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.

Jey Uso revealed that The Bloodline has "a real big night" planned for Sami Zayn on the December 16 episode of the blue brand show. The Tribal Chief has a special plan for Zayn who was urged to appear with a new haircut and beard.

According to the reports Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both suffered the same injury at Survivor Series 2022 - a ruptured eardrum that forced them to be sidelined.

"Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now due to suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series. It's a short-term thing, and both should be back soon."

On Smackdown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were scheduled to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships but due to McIntyre's injury, Butch replaced him in the title match and came up short.