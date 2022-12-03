WWE Smackdown: World Cup Winner revealed; Update on big return and more

Bengaluru, December 3: WWE Smackdown Superstar Ricochet lost the Intercontinental Championship to GUNTHER, a few weeks ago. But by winning the WWE World Cup, he's back on track to reclaiming the gold.

In the main event of this week's Smackdown, Ricochet squared off against Santos Escobar in the World Cup finals. The two put up a great match for the fans in attendance at the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York, and watching at home.

In the end, Ricochet planted Escobar down with a Superkick and came off the top rope with his astounding 630-splash maneuver to secure the pin-fall win over Escobar and clinch the win in the 2022 World Cup.

Ricochet overcame Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman in the first round and semifinal, respectively on his way to the finals. Escobar, on the other hand, defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and BUTCH to go to the finals.

As a result of Ricochet's win in the World Cup, he'll now be getting the above-mentioned title match opportunity. The One and Only Ricochet will challenge GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship on the December 16, 2022, edition of Smackdown.

In another major news from Smackdown, former NXT Superstar Tegan Nox is back onboard with the WWE, this time on the main roster. Nox made her surprise return during the latest episode of Smackdown.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of WWE being interested in her under Triple H's new regime. It now appears that there was indeed truth to the speculations as she made a sudden appearance to save Liv Morgan from an attack by DAMAGE CTRL.

Nox thus joins the latest spree of comebacks since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took things over in the WWE creative division. Dubbed 'The Lady Kane,' Nox was a major fan-favorite during her run in NXT and NXT UK.

She had a heated rivalry with her longtime friend, Dakota Kai who's now a member of DAMAGE CTRL. Following her return, it's expected that Nox will stay under the Smackdown banner to kick off a feud with DAMAGE CTRL alongside Liv Morgan.

Speaking of the Smackdown Women's Division, an existing member is likely to re-debut after getting repackaged in the coming weeks. Lacey Evans is going back to the basics, per a video package aired on the latest episode of Smackdown.

Being a former US Mariner, Evans was seen training with her fellow Marine Corps. A voice echoed in the back about how she got "lost in the crowd with the whiners and the weak" but she's now ready to revert back to her roots.

Evans had teased this character change after the November 11 episode of Smackdown, where she lost a six-pack challenge to determine the number-one contender to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

As told to interviewer Cathy Kelley, the former Sassy Southern Belle was no more "comfortable" in the "glitz, glamour, and the lifestyle" of being a WWE Superstar. Now, she is all set to return to action under a mariner gimmick on a date to be announced.