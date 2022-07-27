WWE SummerSlam 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, July 27: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown present the WWE SummerSlam 2022 premium live event (PLE) this weekend with an undisputed championship match serving as the headliner.

The 35th edition of the SummerSlam will be the first time the event is not held in August and the first edition held following the retirement of WWE owner Vince McMahon, who had served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company since 1982.

The PLE will be headlined by a last man standing match with two of the biggest names on the roster battling to reign supreme in an umpteenth rematch between the pair as Brock Lesnar challenges champion Roman Reigns.

Apart from the undisputed Universal title match, several other title bouts including the Tag Team Championship matchup, US Championship, SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship matches will take place at the event.

Ronda Rousey will look to get her title back when she faces SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan, while Becky Lynch faces Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's championship. The MITB holder Theory faces US champion Bobby Lashley.

Plus, legend Jeff Jarret returns to the WWE ring as a special guest referee for the tag team title match between the Usos and the Street Profits.

The event will also featured two star attractions as Pat McAfee and Logan Paul will be involved in separate matches against King Corbin and the Miz, culminating their respective rivalries. Also, another rivalry will culminate in a tag team match featuring legends in opposite sides.

Here is all you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2022: