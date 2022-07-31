WWE Summerslam 2022: Results, Recap and Highlights of Premium Live Event

Bengaluru, July 31: WWE presented the 35th edition of the annual extravaganza known as Summerslam for the first time ever not in the month of August.

A Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was the main event of the night.

WWE Raw/Smackdown Women’s Title, US Title, and Undisputed Tag Team Titles were also on the line on the show that was highlighted by multiple huge returns that promise to shake things up for the WWE roster in the near future.

Check out the recap and results from the WWE Summerslam 2022 that emanated from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee:

– Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch to retain WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the opening match of Summerslam.

Belair was on the top rope when Lynch grabbed Bianca’s braid to take advantage and plant her with a Manhandle Slam from up there. But Bianca kicked out of it, shocking everybody!

Becky went for another Manhandle Slam from the 2nd rope, but Belair countered the move with a Spanish Fly and then followed up with her KOD finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Becky and Bianca showed respect to each other and hugged when former Women’s Champion Bayley made her return. She wasn’t alone as Dakota Kai and former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai came out and stood by her side.

– Logan Paul defeated The Miz (with Ciampa and Maryse) in the next match. During the match, the referee ordered Ciampa to leave the ringside area, but he refused to. AJ Styles arrived at ringside and downed Ciampa with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Logan mesmerized the audience by pulling off moves like AJ’s Phenomenal Forearm and a Frog Splash on The Miz through a table. Despite Maryse’s distraction, Logan hit Miz’s own Skull Crushing Finale to get the pin-fall win over Miz.

– Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory to retain the WWE United States Championship. Theory attacked Lashley with the MITB briefcase before the match began. But this led an irate Lashley to make Theory tap out with The Hurt Lock in quick time.

– In a No DQ Match, The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) defeated The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest).

Rhea Ripley took advantage of the No DQ match and gave the upper hand to Judgment Day members. At one point, Balor asked Ripley for a Chair to attack Rey when the lights went out, and out came WWE Hall of Famer Edge amid an entrance similar to The Brood days.

Appearing with a new look and new theme music, Edge speared Finn and Damian. Mysterios then hit a double-619 to pin Balor for the win.

– Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin in the next match. Pat entertained the crowd with some crazy moves in the beginning but he received a low blow from Corbin. Pat managed to come back with Sunset Flip Powerbomb to pick up the win over Corbin.

– Drew McIntyre stopped by Summerslam and made fun of WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, time and time again. McIntyre vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash At The Castle in his short promo.

Advertisement Advertisement

– The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) (Jeff Jarrett was the Special Guest Referee) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Jey Uso almost superkick-ed Jarrett like this past edition of Summerslam but Jarrett managed to avoid the kick. Montez hit a Frogsplash on Jey but he kicked out.

A frustrated Montez began shouting at Jarrett for not counting properly as Jey made the tag to Jimmy. The Usos eventually hit their 1D move on Angelo to pick up the victory and continue their 376-day title reign.

– Riddle came out after the tag title match and called out Seth Rollins for a fight. Rollins came out to ensue a brawl at Summerslam. Rollins stood tall by hitting an already injured Riddle with a Carb Stomp.

– Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey to retain WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ronda took advantage of Liv’s hurt arm and made her tap out to the Arm Bar submission.

Ronda wasn’t aware that her shoulders were down at that exact same moment as she got pinned by Liv. The referee made the pin-fall count in favor of Liv and he never saw that Liv also tapped out to Ronda.

After the referee declared Liv as the winner, a fuming Ronda attacked both Liv and the referee to punish them with the Arm Bar Submission.

– In Summerslam 2022 main event, Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and The Usos) defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar came out on a Tractor and jumped on his way to the ring on Reigns to begin the match. Distractions from Heyman allowed Reigns to deliver a Samoan Drops on Brock through a Table.

Reigns also smashed Lesnar in the head with the Steel Ring Steps and then Rock Bottom-ed him but The Beast got up at the count of 7.

Brock then put Roman in the front loader of the Tractor and lifted it up and then dropped Roman in the ring from up there. Roman got up to his feet at the count of 9.5 after receiving an F-5.

The Usos and Heyman tried to get involved in the match as Lesnar put them down with a flurry of German Suplexes and F5s. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory then came running out and was about to cash in but Brock F5-ed him.

The Usos were up on their feet as they downed The Beast with double superkicks. Reigns then hit a Spear on Lesnar followed by two shots with both WWE and Universal Titles before burying him under debris.

Lesnar didn’t manage to make it back to his feet before the referee’s ten-count to lose this hellacious battle. Thus, Reigns was able to leave Summerslam as still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the landmark 700th day of his historic title reign.