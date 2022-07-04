WWE Summerslam 2022: Spoiler on top match featuring Seth Rollins

Bengaluru, July 4: Summerslam 2022 is scheduled on the WWE calendar for July 30. Top superstars from the roster and beyond will be gathered on the show to sell out the event that is happening in a stadium.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee have been announced for the Biggest Event of the Summer.

Starting with this week’s Raw, more storylines will kick off targeting Summerslam 2022 and one of those will feature, Seth Rollins. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning to pit the top heel superstar against Riddle to culminate in a match at the upcoming PLE.

Back on the June 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns defeated Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Then on the very next episode of Raw, Riddle again lost to Omos in a Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match.

After the match, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle, out of nowhere and made a mockery of him for getting hurt by Reigns. The feud continued through Money in the Bank ladder match where Riddle RKO-ed Rollins off the ladder and vanquished the latter’s quest to become a champion again.

Dave Meltzer has now suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is planning to do The King of Bros vs. The Visionary at Summerslam 2022.

“Rollins would lay him out and obviously the idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins who is, you know, top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Given that Riddle is growing himself up as a top babyface superstar of the red and blue brand of the WWE, it makes sense that the company would book him in a high-profile match at Summerslam. A win against Rollins can give a major boost to his solo career on the main roster.

At present, Riddle’s tag team partner Randy Orton is out of action with a back injury and will require surgery to fix the issue. Originally, Orton was scheduled to face Reigns at SummerSlam for the top world titles in the WWE.

The 2022 WWE Summerslam takes place Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Currently, the match card looks as follows:

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

– The Miz vs. Logan Paul (TBA)

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle (TBA)