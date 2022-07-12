WWE Summerslam 2022: Triple Threat Title Match and Special Guest Referee teased

Bengaluru, July 12: No official match was added to the 2022 Summerslam card during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but it did provide hints to an upcoming match as well as a bit tweak to an already confirmed matchup.

At the beginning of the July 11 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella. Belair successfully defended the title against the same challenger at Money in the Bank 2022.

But after the match, Carmella attacked Belair, and hence this rematch was set up. Eventually, she also defeated Belair on Raw via Count-Out in the title rematch but no new champion was crowned since the title doesn’t change hands via DQ or count-out.

Becky Lynch came out during the match and distracted Belair, forcing her to get counted out. As Carmella was announced to be the winner, she demanded to be crowned with the belt and also cut a backstage promo on why she should be the champion, after last night.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch was seemingly upset on Raw since she’s not the Number-one Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship despite defeating Asuka, fair and square in a no-DQ affair. Thus, she also wants a title match at SummerSlam.

Going by the recent circumstances, it appears that WWE will announce Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam 2022 at an upcoming episode of Raw.

Speaking of the late-July PPV, The Usos, will put Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against their current rivals, The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in it.

On this past episode of Smackdown, interviewer Kayla Braxton was the first one to inform that there have been rumours that WWE might appoint a Special Guest Referee in the match to make sure a decisive pin-fall takes place.

Then on Raw, veteran R-Truth came out and revealed himself to be the referee as he claimed to be practicing pinfalls, count-outs, and other official duties. Although nothing has been officially announced, Truth is now being speculated to be the referee for the title match.

The 2022 SummerSlam Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The current match card stands as follows:

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits (R-Truth to be appointed as the Special Guest Referee?)

– The Miz vs. Logan Paul

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

– United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

– Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch (yet to be confirmed)