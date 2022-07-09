WWE Summerslam 2022: Two new championship matches announced

Kolkata, July 9: During this year's Summerslam, later this month, Liv Morgan will face the first yet toughest challenge of her title reign in the form of Ronda Rousey.

Over on this week’s Smackdown, the rematch between the two from Money in the Bank 2022 was confirmed. MITB marked the first championship reign of Morgan’s career.

In the opening match of that PPV night, Liv won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then rushed the ring to cash in the contract for a championship match against Rousey, who had just successfully defended her title against Natalya.

Rousey quickly grabbed her with an ankle lock but Liv was able to escape the hold by targeting the hurt knee. She then rolled Rousey up to get the pin the win.

As Summerslam 2022 builds began on Smackdown, Natalya took credit for Liv’s title win by pointing out that it was her Sharpshooter who paved the way for Liv to get the win.

Rousey got involved in the scene and caused a brawl with Natalya. That was followed by a match between Rousey and Natalya. Rousey applied the ankle lock on Nattie to win in minutes.

After that win, Rousey vs Morgan was confirmed for the biggest event of the summer. However, Natalya will also receive a Championship Contender’s match, next week on Smackdown. If Nattie wins then the announced title match could eventually become a Triple Threat.

In more news for Summerslam 2022, The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a rematch.

At Money In The Bank 2022, The Usos defeated The Profits to retain the tag titles. However, it was shown in the replay that Ford’s shoulder was up during the pin-fall count which the referee didn’t notice.

Due to this, WWE has announced that the title rematch between both these teams will go down at the upcoming event. Also, to ensure that no such miscount doesn’t happen on the show, a special guest referee will be appointed but his name is yet to be declared.

The 2022 Summerslam premium live event takes place from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The updated match card following Smackdown stands as follows,

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits

– Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee