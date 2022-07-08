WWE Summerslam 2022: Update on Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey

Bengaluru, July 8: At this past weekend's WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event, Ronda Rousey retained her Smackdown Women’s Championship by submitting Natalya with her modified arm-bar submission move.

However, Ronda hurt her knee in a kayfabe way during the fight and Miss Money In The Bank 2022 winner Liv Morgan capitalized on that and successfully cashed in her contract on the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Liv got out of Ronda’s Ankle Lock and secured a roll-up victory to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. In a friendly gesture, after the match, the duo hugged it out before Liv celebrated her title win.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two babyfaces Rousey and Morgan will now move onto a championship program with the current plan being Liv to defend her newly won title against Ronda at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30th.

“Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways, especially because they didn’t leave with any heat."

The veteran wrestling journalist also noted how the current champion could eventually drop her title at SummerSlam, leading to a short reign lasting merely four weeks,

"The fans won’t be happy with [Liv losing the title at SummerSlam]. But I don’t think the idea is to go with Ronda as a heel, because Charlotte Flair is going to be her opponent when she comes back."

As you can see, the return of Charlotte Flair in this capacity can't be ruled out. WWE officials don't want Ronda to turn heel and take that title back from Liv.

Hence, it would be a smart move to inject the 13-time Champion into the scenario, possibly to pick her 14th win and digest a lot of natural heel heat. Eventually, this comeback would lead to the speculated Rousey vs. Flair rematch from WrestleMania Backlash.

On a contrary note, Liv is currently scheduled to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match at a Live Event in Ottawa, Canada. This event is listed from the Canadian Tire Center on Saturday, August 20th.

Interestingly, this house show dubbed as a Saturday Night Main Event takes place after SummerSlam. Hence, the former Riott Squad member defending against Ronda and Natalya suggests that she will still be holding the title after the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Starting from this week's Smackdown, the fresh storyline will kick off featuring Ronda and Liv. After winning the Money In The Bank contract and then the successful cash-in, the Women’s Champion from the blue brand was also in attendance on RAW to celebrate the most significant victory of her WWE career.

After an emotional promo addressing the WWE Universe, she also competed in a tag team match. On a rare occasion, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv paired up to defeat Carmella and Natalya in a tag team contest.