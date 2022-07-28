WWE SummerSlam: Top 5 matches that made history at the biggest party of the summer

Bengaluru, July 28: WWE SummerSlam - "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and second biggest premium live event of World Wrestling Entertainment is all set to take place this weekend.

The 35th edition of the event will bring with itself a host of new matches, twists, and comebacks. While the twists and comebacks are still under wraps, the fight card already looks exciting.

With inclusion of names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and more, bringing the event closer to the grandeur of WrestleMania!

The event will see many titles being defended alongside some matches based on long term and recent rivalry. The SummerSlam has showcased some of the biggest matches of the promotion.

And as we build towards the biggest party of the summer, here is a look at some of the previous matches of WWE SummerSlam that went down in the history as iconic and classic matches.