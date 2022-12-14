WWE superstar Drew McIntyre links up with Indian cine stars to launch blockbuster campaign

Bengaluru, December 14: WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre linked up with South Superstar Karthi and Bollywood Superstar John Abraham for Sony Sports Network's launch of BLOCKBUSTER campaign, 'WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment'.

Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property.

The new campaign not only promises 100% shudh sports entertainment but also aims to thrill viewers with WWE's extraordinary blockbuster entertainment.

Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring two mega stars from the Indian film industry.

The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.

The CRO - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India Rajesh Kaul said that it's a pleasure to call Sony the home for WWE.

"It gives us immense pleasure to call ourselves the home for WWE, India's most loved sports entertainment property," Kaul said in a release.

Advertisement

"We at Sony Sports Network, aim to continue strengthening our fanbase in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth. Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and providing them with a holistic WWE experience."

Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was thrilled with the passion of WWE fans in India and also felt awesome working with the Indian cine stars.

"The passion of our fans in India is just extraordinary and this country has surpassed all my wildest expectations," McIntryre said.

"Working with Karthi and John Abraham and the talented team at Sony Sports Network has been awesome. These actors are amongst the humblest human beings I have ever come across. Perhaps this is phase one of Drew McIntyre's movie career in India..."

Bollywood Superstar John Abraham shared the same feeling as McIntyre and added that he has been a huge WWE fan since his childhood.

"I have been a huge WWE fan since childhood and working with Drew McIntyre on the WWE campaign has been nothing short of an exceptional experience," Abraham said.

"The level of athleticism and fitness that these WWE Superstars have is really amazing and its therefore no surprise that together they make WWE such a fantastic product to watch."

South superstar Karthi also was excited to be associated with world's biggest wrestling promotion and added it was fun working with McIntyre, with whom he discussed about love food and cricket.

"I am excited to be associated with an iconic franchise like WWE. Nostalgic memories of watching this action packed sport makes this association significantly special for me," Karthi said.

"Shooting for this campaign with Drew was a lot of fun, especially teaching him the dialogues in Tamil and discussing our favourite WWE superstars and love for food and cricket."

Source: Media Release