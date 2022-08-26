WWE Survivor Series 2022: Date, Location and Ticket details

Bengaluru, August 26: Survivor Series is one of the major Premium Live Events held by the WWE every year. Originally slotted as the second last WWE Network Special event, the 2022 edition was made the final PLE on the calendar from last year.

The latest updates around WWE Survivor Series suggest that the 2022 edition is merely three months away. The initial promotional graphic for the Survivor Series 2022 alongside the tickets details has been released and proves to be a grand success so far.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on 26th November 2022. WWE has released tickets for the event from 24th August onwards and the seating capacity at the venue has reportedly been filled out.

As per the latest update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has moved the tickets for Survivor Series faster than expected. The presale is still in progress at ticketmaster.

It can be seen that almost 90% of the released tickets have been sold out for the final Big-Four event of the year on the WWE calendar. Meltzer added in his report that the reserved seats for the general public sale are also expected to be a sell-out, quickly. Plus, he couldn’t remember a WWE show selling out this fast in recent years.

Earlier in August, WWE conducted the WrestleMania 39 tickets launch event, featuring Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and celebrity appearances by Snoop Dogg and JoJo Siwa. Almost 70 percent of tickets have been sold out for the two-night event with the overall capacity of hosting 1,00,000 people.

WWE officials were reportedly 'ecstatic’ about Wrestlemania 39 ticket-selling performance and they should be on cloud nine with how things are going for Survivor Series. The promotional graphics for the PLE are also out hinting at the possible plans around it.

Since the 2016 brand split, Survivor Series has been that particular night of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head to head in a brand supremacy fight. The 2019 edition also added NXT into the mix and they ended up winning the battle of brands.

However, NXT will remain excluded in the 36th installment in the event’s chronology on November 26th. The graphic released for the show only features the colors red and blue signifying that Raw and Smackdown will be featured in it.

As noted above, Survivor Series is the final premium live event listed on the WWE calendar for the year 2022. Then WWE Day 1 will kick things off on the 2023 New Year’s Day from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.