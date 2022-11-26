WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Becky Lynch returns and enters WarGames Match

“THE MAN has come around and she’s ready to go to war!"

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been confirmed to be the fifth and final participant for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown kicked off with Team DAMAGE CTRL hyping up the upcoming WarGames bout against Team Bianca Belair at Survivor Series.

Bayley called out Bianca and her WarGames buddies to join them in the ring to show everyone a preview of what’s going to happen at WarGames. Flanked by her teammates Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim, Bianca obliged the pledge by coming out to the ring.

But she did not get physical before introducing the remaining mystery partner for her team for WarGames – Becky Lynch. WWE fans in Providence came unglued as her music hit the arena for the first time since this summer.

Becky didn't waste any time in joining her WarGames partners in the ring to start a brawl. After hitting a Bex-Ploder on Bayley, she also had a confrontation with Rhea Ripley that expectedly got a loud pop from the fans.

However, Ripley and Lynch never came to blows as DAMAGE CTRL pulled Ripley out of the ring. Team Bianca then posed in the ring to end the segment. Lynch’s return has made the babyface team stronger but their opposition team still has the WarGames advantage.

The confirmed lineup for the inaugural Women's WarGames bout at Survivor Series goes as follows – Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

Prior to this week’s Smackdown, Fightful Select and PWInsider reported that there were indications that Becky Lynch was going to be a part of the Survivor Series, this weekend. This makes sense from a storyline perspective as she was written off TV due to an attack by DAMAGE CTRL.

It happened the night after Summerslam where The Irish Lass-Kicker also revealed that she suffered a separated shoulder in her title match against Belair at the summer PLE. In a promo, she also teased bringing back “THE MAN” babyface persona upon her return.

In More news for WarGames, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to gain the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.

The team of Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will now always have one man extra on their side inside the WarGames structure against The Bloodline. Team DAMAGE CTRL will also have the same numbers’ advantage against Team Bianca in their matchup.

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday (November 27) at 6.30am IST. The updated match card for the show goes as follows.

– Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)

– Women’s WarGames Match: Damage Control (Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi

– AJ Styles vs Finn Balor