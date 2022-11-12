WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Championship Match announced

WWE Smackdown brand officially began the builds for the next big event, Survivor Series WarGames by announcing a title match while we also got hints of the lineup of the Men’s WarGames Match.

Over on the latest episode of Smackdown, Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new number-one contender to Smackdown Women’s Title held by Ronda Rousey.

Shotzi got Evans isolated in the ring after Morgan took out the rest of the participants outside the ring with a high-flying maneuver and planted her with the Never Wake Up finisher to get the pin-fall win.

Soon after the match, WWE confirmed Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 within two weeks of time.

Following her win, Shotzi was congratulated by Emma in the backstage area. Shayna Baszler would interrupt the segment, telling Shotzi that she had just earned "won a beating of a lifetime" against Rousey.

As Shotzi promised to "surprise Rousey and the entire world" at Survivor Series, Baszler attacked Shotzi and put her to sleep with the Kirifuda Clutch submission. Rousey was standing by Baszler the whole time as she was enjoying the scene.

Baszler and Rousey, are close friends in real life from their UFC days and they have been aligned on WWE TV in a storyline over the past couple of weeks. It will continue to grow when Rousey will accompany Baszler to the ring for a match against Shotzi, next week.

Survivor Series will mark Shotzi's first-ever singles championship match on WWE programming let alone on a WWE Network Specials. Previously, Shotzi and Ember Moon had a short run with the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in the spring of last year.

Ronda Rousey recently began her second title run with the Smackdown Women's Championship after defeating Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules.

In her first title defense, The Baddest Woman on the Planet retained against the returning Emma in an Open Challenge on the October 27 episode of Smackdown. Survivor Series will mark the second defense of her current title run.

In more news for the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, it appears that The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa will be part of the Men’s WarGames match.

In the main event segment of Smackdown, The Bloodline got involved in a brawl with The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland accompanied by Drew McIntyre.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, the ongoing rivalry between these two sides should culminate in a 5-on-5 matchup inside the barbaric steel cage. But first, the babyface team needs one more member for their side to neutralize things.

The 2022 Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

5-on-5 Women's Division WarGames Match: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and 2 TBA participants vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and TBA participant

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi

5-on-5 Men's Division WarGames Match: Participants TBA.