WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, November 21: WWE presents the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 featuring the Superstars from Sunday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

The second longest running pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, Survivor Series is traditionally characterized by having brand vs brand tag team elimination matches. The 36th edition, however, will see the introduction of a new gimmick based match - WarGames.

The first ever Survivor Series event to take place on a Saturday, will be headlined by two WarGames matches - one featuring the company's men Superstars and the other the women Superstars. Both matches will be based on story-lined rivalry.

In the men's WarGames match, the Bloodline led by Roman Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) will face the team featuring the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

In the women's WarGames match, the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another member will take on the team of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Apart from the two WarGames matches, the 2022 Survivor Series card will also include the SmackDown Women's championship match as the title holder Ronda Rousey defends her belt against Shotzi in a one-on-one matchup.

Also on the card, an intense rivalry between two factions takes centre stage as AJ Styles along with his allies The O.C (Luke Gallows & Carl Anderson) and Mia Yim at ringside will battle Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, which also includes Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Sandow.

More matches could be announced for the event during the Survivor Series go-home edition of Raw and SmackDown. As it stands, there are only four matches that have been made official for the premium live event (PLE) card.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: