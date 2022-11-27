WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, November 27: The 36th edition of WWE's Survivor Series chronology was hosted last night under the WarGames gimmick environment where two WarGames Matches served as co-main-events.

Two titles, one from Raw and one from Smackdown - United States and Smackdown Women's Championships were on the line. Plus, two original members of Bullet Club went head-to-head on the show that went down at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Survivor Series WarGames premium live event:

- Women's WarGames Match: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch defeated DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of Survivor Series.

Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai began the match. Since Team DAMAGE CTRL earned the WarGames Advantage, the next woman to enter the match was IYO SKY. The next entrants' orders are - Asuka, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch.

Asuka spray-painted Ripley's face with green mist while IYO SKY hit a Moonsault from the top of the cage on top of Bianca and Mia in a wild spot.

Nikki was trying to handcuff Alexa to the cage, but Alexa tied herself to Nikki and slammed her on a trash can. Then in the final moments, Becky came off the top of the cage with a legdrop through a table on Dakota and IYO. Becky pinned Dakota to win the match.

- AJ Styles (with The O.C. members) defeated Finn Balor (with Judgment Day members). The two faction members started fighting during the match allowing Balor to set up AJ for the Coup de Grace.

AJ dodged the move and applied the Calf Crusher on Balor who come out of the hold and traded punches with his opponent.

AJ eventually downed Balor with a forearm before coming off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win. This marked AJ's first solo win in a WWE PLE in three long years.

- Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) (with Shayna Baszler) defeated Shotzi to retain her title.

Shotzi dived off the guardrail with a crossbody which wiped out both Ronda and Shayna and three fans in the front row.

Upon coming back to the ring, Ronda took out Shotzi with a Judo Throw. She soon followed up with Piper's Pit before taping out Shotzi with the Armbar Submission.

- United States Championship Match: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins (c) and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat to become the new champion.

Lashley put both Theory and Rollins in the Hurt Lock at the same time. Rollins came out of the hold and went for the suplerplex/falcon arrow combination to Theory. Lashley ran through Rollins with a spear at the same time as Theory fell on Rollins and got the pin-fall win over Rollins.

- Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) in the main event of Survivor Series WarGames.

Butch and Jey Uso began the match. Ridge Holland entered the match since Brutes had the WarGames Advantage. The next respective entrants were - Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, Sheamus, and Roman Reigns.

After entering the structure, Roman went for Spear on everyone but Team Brutes caught each of their opponents for a beating in the chest for 25 times in Sheamus' signature style.

Jey accidentally hit Sami with a Superkick as the match progressed and got loud boos from the audience. Roman took out Owens with a Superman Punch and went for the spear. But he ate a Superkick, Pop-Up Powerbomb, and a Stunner instead.

Zayn stopped the referee's pin count and low-blowed Owens in a shocking move. Zayn followed up with a Helluva Kick after which Jey came off the top rope with a Frogsplash for the pin to win on Owens.

After the match, Roman hugged Sami and even Jey hugged Sami to get a loud pop from the crowd. The Bloodline stood tall and posed in the ring to end Survivor Series WarGames.