WWE Wrestlemania 39: Ticket details and possible main events revealed

Bengaluru, July 15: Wrestlemania 39 is scheduled to emanate from Hollywood, California where professional wrestling and movie celebrities are likely to be blended to bring out a unique experience. The event is almost eight months away in the calendar but the process of selling it out will begin soon.

As informed by WWE.com, WrestleMania 39 tickets will go on sale from Friday, August 12 at 10 AM PT onwards. Single and two-day combo tickets would be available through Ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania 39 Priority Passes will be available next Friday, July 22 at 12 PM ET through WWE’s exclusive partner, On Location. These passes include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, and premium hospitality offerings alongside meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

Dave Meltzer confirmed in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has plans sketched for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The reliable source noted that the plan is to host the much-anticipated Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey singles match to happen in 2023 at The Biggest Event of the Year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The other big match that WWE wants to happen is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. This one is also a dream match for the WWE Universe that has already been postponed on two separate occasions.

While these are the current pitches made by the company's creative team, anything can happen between now and the actual happening of the show. Things can definitely change since everything depends on The Rock’s hectic schedule. But given that Wrestlemania 39 is slated to emanate from Hollywood, it makes sense that he would make an appearance on the show if not in a match.

In the past, The Brahma-Bull has been open about potentially doing a match, perhaps the final one against his cousin. The seeds for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns have already been planted during a backstage segment at Survivor Series 2021.

It was during that same timespan that The Rock stated the following about the potential match with Reigns.

“Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road.”

Meltzer also noted that Ronda Rousey will continue to be a regular fixture on WWE SmackDown through at least WrestleMania 39, if not longer. Her involvement will also reportedly help WWE in pushing next year’s 'Mania as the “biggest WrestleMania ever” from Hollywood.