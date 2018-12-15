BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu sets up Okuhara clash

In what is virtually a reapeat of last year's title clash, in the final on Sunday, Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara after the Japanese shuttler beat compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-14 in the other last-four encounter.

Okuhara had prevailed over Sindhu last year and Sindhu will be hoping for a better luck this time.

It was Sindhu's thrid straight win against Intanon. The match lasted just 54 minutes.

Sindhu storms into the #WorldTourFinals



What a journey it has been so far; take a look once again, guys!

1st Match: Bt Akane Yamaguchi

2nd Match: Tai Tzu Ying

3rd Match: Beiwen Zhang

Semi: Ratchanok Intanon

And now set for the summit clash with #NozomiOkuhara! #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/c4jEvqNNlX — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 15, 2018

Sindhu who beat Zhang Beiwen in the semifinals, has been in terrific form since the start of the season-ending tournament featuring the eight top players as per the BWF rankings.

However, the Rio Games silver medallist has not won a single title this year despite having appeared in five finals including the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Standing between Sindhu and victory is world No.5 Okuhara, who had also defeated Sindhu in the 2017 World Championships final.