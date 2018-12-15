English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu sets up Okuhara clash

By
PV Sindhu
In a repeat of last year's final, PV Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara

Guangzhou (China), December 15: India's PV Sindhu reached her second consecutive BWF World Tour Finals after beating Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23 in the semifinal here on Saturday.

In what is virtually a reapeat of last year's title clash, in the final on Sunday, Sindhu will take on Nozomi Okuhara after the Japanese shuttler beat compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-14 in the other last-four encounter.

Okuhara had prevailed over Sindhu last year and Sindhu will be hoping for a better luck this time.

It was Sindhu's thrid straight win against Intanon. The match lasted just 54 minutes.

Sindhu who beat Zhang Beiwen in the semifinals, has been in terrific form since the start of the season-ending tournament featuring the eight top players as per the BWF rankings.

However, the Rio Games silver medallist has not won a single title this year despite having appeared in five finals including the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Standing between Sindhu and victory is world No.5 Okuhara, who had also defeated Sindhu in the 2017 World Championships final.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue