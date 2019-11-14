English
Hong Kong Open: Srikanth enters quarters, Prannoy loses

By Pti
India's Kidambi Srikanth notched up a 21-11 15-21 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma

Hong Kong, November 14: Kidambi Srikanth made the quarterfinals for the first time in seven months but it was curtains for fellow Indian HS Prannoy at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 in Hong Kong on Thursday (November 14).

Former world no.1 Srikanth, who slipped to the 13th spot in the latest BWF rankings this week, notched up a 21-11 15-21 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles second round.

Srikanth had last reached the quarterfinals at the Singapore Open in April.

The Guntur shuttler, who received a first-round bye from world no.1 Kento Momota of Japan, will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China next.

Earlier, H S Prannoy suffered a 12-21 19-21 loss to sixth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the second round.

World champion P V Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Parupalli Kashyap will fight it out against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei later in the day. Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will also be in action against fourth seed Japanese pair Yuta Wantanabe and Arisa Higashino.

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
