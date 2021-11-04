HYLO Open 2021: Srikanth reaches quarterfinals, Sourabh and Ashwini-Sikki pair crash out

The seventh-seeded Srikanth had to fight hard for 56 minutes before eking out a 21-9 19-21 21-10 win over the Korean in the pre-quarterfinal. The match was very closely fought than what the scoreline suggests.

The Indian shuttler Srikanth will next meet Hong Kong's third seeded NG Ka Long Angus in the last 8 on Friday (November 5).

However, there was disappointment in store for Indian fans as Sourabh Verma crashed out of the tournament following straight games 13-21 10-21 defeat to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharaoen in 33 minutes.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Nita Violina Marwah and Syaikah Putri in straight games in the last 16 clash. The Indonesia pair won 21-15 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

The only other Indian in action, youngster Lakshya Sen is pitted against Tzu Wei Wang in another pre quarter-final match.