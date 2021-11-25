Indonesia Open 2021: PV Sindhu sails into the quarterfinals

The reigning world champion Sindhu defeated Germany's Yvonne Li 21-12, 21-18 in a match that last 37 minutes on court 3 to reach the last 8 of the tournament.

Starting the encounter on a high, Sindhu comfortably took the opening game against Li 21-12 after winning seven straight points at a particular stage in the game.

Riding on the confidence, the Indian shuttler lead 7-4 at the start of the second and took full control over the match abd went in with a lead at the break.

The second half of the second game saw Li coming close to Sindhu but the Indian shuttler got over the line against someone she played for the first time with a score of 21-18.

Sindhu will next take on the winner of the second round clash between Spaniar Beatriz Corrales and South Korea's Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals on Friday (November 26).

On Wednesday (November 24), Sindhu had defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the match that lasted for 70 minutes on Court 1.

Sindhu went down in the first game, but she was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, she ended up winning the contest.

Later on Thursday (November 25), in men's singles competition, Sai Praneeth will be in action against French badminton player Christo Popov, while Kidambi Srikanth will take on second seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Meanwhile, India's top doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face South Korean badminton players Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae in a second round men's doubles match.

The Indian duo will look for a better outcome as five of the country's doubles pairs including Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy crashed out in the opening rounds of their respective events earlier in the tournament.

(With Agency inputs)